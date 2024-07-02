Laxmisagar police station registers Bhubaneswar's first case under new criminal law

BHUBANESWAR: Capital city Bhubaneswar’s first case under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at Laxmisagar police station on Monday.

“After the three new laws came into force, the first case was registered at Laxmisagar police station under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 109 (attempt to murder). All the other police stations have also started registering cases under the new laws,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Sources said Laxmisagar police registered a case after an anti-social attacked a person with a sharp weapon in Chintamaniswar area on June 29. The miscreant allegedly targeted the man over a monetary dispute. The accused even threatened the man last Sunday and on Monday morning to not approach the police but he lodged a complaint earlier in the day fearing for his life, said an officer of Laxmisagar police station. Four police stations in the city registered at least one case each under BNS on the day while over 50 cases were registered under the new law at various police stations across state, said sources.