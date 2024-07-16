Rooftop solar project delay impedes capital’s ‘Green City Mission’ in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the state government is rooting for transforming the capital city into a ‘Green Energy and Solar City’, delay in implementation of rooftop solar projects on major public buildings has cast doubt on timely realisation of this goal.

Sources said under the ‘Green City Mission’, Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has been entrusted with the task of taking up 10 MW rooftop solar project on government buildings through the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO), a zero-investment model. In this, while the consumer pays only for the electricity generated, the solar plant is owned by the RESCO developer.

Accordingly, 43 government buildings having capacity of installing solar projects of 250 kW or more were identified by the agency with the help of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and tender to solarise them was floated in July last year.

OREDA had planned to execute solar project on these buildings, having a combined capacity of 4 MW, in the first phase by August 2024. In the meantime, though a year has passed, the project is yet to be completed in any of the identified buildings. The Energy department had in March this year expressed displeasure over the slow progress in implementation of the project.