Miscreants steal valuables from officer’s car in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Unidentified miscreants stole a laptop and mobile phone from an state administrative officer’s car here.

The incident took place on Monday when the officer had parked his car near Gopabandhu Square and visited a coffee shop with his wife.

While they were inside, the miscreants smashed the car’s left side rear window and fled with the valuables. This is the second such incident in a week in the state capital. The stolen items include the officer’s office laptop, a wallet containing a credit card and Aadhaar document and a mobile phone.

The officer lodged an FIR in capital police station on Tuesday. A case was registered under section 305(a) of BNS.

“CCTV footage of the area was examined but nothing credible could be obtained. The persons involved are possibly not from Bhubaneswar and may have fled after committing the crime,” said an officer of Capital police station. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police added.