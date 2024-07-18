One held for extortion bid in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Tuesday night arrested an anti-social for allegedly opening fire after a man refused to give extortion for constructing a house in the city.

Police identified the anti-social as Naresh Jena (26). A few days back, the city cops had arrested prime accused in the case Sagar Jena and four others in this connection.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said Naresh had procured a country-made gun from a person in Khurda around a year back. He had opened fire to threaten a plot owner and some locals on July 7 evening. Police have seized the weapon of offence from Naresh.

According to police, complainant Akhtar Ali Khan had purchased a land at Gadhia Khala basti in BJB Nagar. As Sagar’s house is located in front of Khan’s plot, the accused reportedly demanded extortion from the complainant ahead of the construction work.

When Khan refused, Sagar, Naresh and five of their associates armed with guns, swords and sticks went to his plot on July 7. They threatened him and other locals. Before fleeing, the accused fired at least three rounds. However, no one was hurt in the incident as the bullets hit a car parked nearby.