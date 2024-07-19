Cops nab four members of Trichy gang, recover stolen valuables

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar police on Thursday arrested four members of the notorious Trichy gang for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts by smashing car windows in the capital city and neighbouring Cuttack.

So far this month, the gang members reportedly stole valuables worth lakhs by breaking windows of at least nine cars in Bhubaneswar and one in Cuttack. Recently on Monday, the anti-socials broke the window of a car belonging to an OAS officer near Gopabandhu Square here and decamped with a laptop and one mobile phone.

During investigation, police established that an inter-state gang was behind the recent thefts in the twin city. The cops launched a manhunt and nabbed accused B Mohit (48), P Morthy (42), Nanda Kumar (47) and S Dinesh (47), all natives of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district, from the capital city. Four laptops and 25 mobile phones were recovered from them.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said, “The gang’s members were involved in thefts in various parts of the country. In Odisha, they were mainly operating in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. They targeted vehicles parked in less secured areas and broke their windows by using catapult, iron balls and mud pellets concealed in chocolate wrappers.”

The miscreants were also involved in pickpocketing passengers of Mo Bus here. Investigation revealed that they worked in a group and committed the thefts in the blink of an eye. They later disposed of the stolen items in Tamil Nadu. The accused travelled in trains, stayed in railway stations and committed thefts in various cities across the country, said police.

Cases have been registered against the four accused in Saheed Nagar, Mancheswar, Capital, Khandagiri, Maitri Vihar, Nayapalli and Badambadi police stations.