Bhubaneswar to tackle waste the bio-methane way

BHUBANESWAR: Struggling to deal with thousands of tonnes of garbage, the state capital will soon get four bio-methane plants to manage the city’s waste effectively.

Sources in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a proposal was taken up for establishment of bio-methane plants of 300 tonne capacity at the meeting of the standing committee on health and sanitation held under the chairmanship of Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar on Saturday.

A BMC official said Oil India Limited has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for implementation of the waste-to-energy project of 200 tonne capacity. It has also evinced interest to expand the capacity of the project to 300 tonne.

The standing committee laid emphasis on timely implementation of the bio-methane project to improve the city’s solid waste management. With the city generating around 700 to 800 tonne garbage daily and half of it going to the Gadakana temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School for processing, implementation of the bio-methane project will be of significant help in dealing with the waste crisis, BMC officials said.

To achieve the initial target of 200 tonne capacity, BMC has proposed four bio-methane plants of 50 tonne capacity each which will help the civic body in diverting around 200 tonne of municipal waste to these plants regularly. The project will help reduce the waste handling pressure on Gadakana TTS, said the officials.

Apart from the steps to establish bio-methane plants, three dedicated vehicles in three zones of the city will be engaged to collect waste under the 3R (reduce, reuse and recycle) drive.

The standing committee also decided that its members will go on ward visit twice every month to monitor sanitation activities.