Team Shine of BMC collects Rs 30 lakh fine in last six months over poor sanitation practice

BHUBANESWAR: Team Shine (Sanitation and Hygiene Inspection for a Neat Environment), the enforcement wing of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation formed last year for city sanitation service, has helped the civic body in collecting fine of Rs 30 lakh from violators in the last six months.

BMC authorities said the team has seized 2.6 tonne of single use plastic and shut down at least 257 shops temporarily for use of banned items. The shops have been fined for their poor sanitation practice, hindering public health. Repeated violators have also been fined resulting in collection of Rs 4.40 lakh from more than 700 violators in the last six months, they said.

This apart, the team has identified littering in public places and imposed hefty penalty on violators leading to collection of Rs 13.44 lakh towards fine between January and June this year.

Shine squads have also launched crackdown on random dumping of construction and demolition wastes (C&D) waste and collected Rs 12.97 lakh as fine from the violators for such behaviour.

Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil said Team Shine has followed ethics and counselled the agencies and citizens first, advising them not to repeat the practices that hamper city’s sanitation and put public health at risk.

Cooperation of citizens is the finest weapon to shape city sanitation, he added.