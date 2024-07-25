Journalist allegedly dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a woman journalist allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train here on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Madhumita Parida (28), was working as a copy editor with a regional news website and had married over three months back.

Hours before ending her life, a video purportedly recorded by Madhumita was posted on social media alleging her husband was harassing her. She was staying with her husband in Lingipur area and went to the railway tracks near Mausima Temple on her two-wheeler.

As per the Government Railway Police, the incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm. When Madhumita’s husband reached the spot after receiving information about her death, he was reportedly thrashed by her relatives.

“We came to know about a video which the woman recorded before taking the extreme step. The content is being examined and a thorough investigation has been launched,” said a GRP officer. In the video, Madhumita could be seen claiming that her husband developed an extra-marital affair. “I was in a relationship with him for five years before marrying him. However, he cheated me and entered into a relationship with another woman,” she said in the video.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband claimed he did not harass her and they had even appeared before the local police on Tuesday to resolve their personal issues.