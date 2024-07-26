Ruckus over Mahaling’s remark on Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: The state Assembly on Thursday witnessed noisy scenes during zero hour as BJD members protested against a statement of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling who demanded strong action against leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik for indiscipline during Governor Raghubar Das’s address to the House on Monday.

Protesting against Mahaling’s statement, the BJD members demanded it be expunged from the proceedings of the House. The members also entered the well of the House shouting slogans. The Congress members also created a ruckus demanding the formation of a House committee on Polavaram dam project in Andhra Pradesh which the party claimed is likely to submerge a large chunk of land in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam during zero hour. He criticised the BJP-led central government for promoting the Polavaram project which will inundate 1,400 hectares to 1,500 hectare of land in Malkangiri district.

Congress members led by party’s senior member Taraprasad Bahinipati rushed to the well of the House over the issue. Bahinipati attempted to climb the speaker’s podium while Kadam was seen protesting in the House by standing on the reporter’s table. The speaker adjourned the House first till 12.15 pm and again till 4 pm as normalcy could not restored.