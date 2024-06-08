Man held for stealing bikes from hospitals in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly stealing motorcycles from the premises of various hospitals in the city and seized 24 two-wheelers from his possession.

The accused, Krupasindhu Mohapatra of Janla, has been booked in at least seven cases by Capital, Khandagiri and Saheed Nagar police stations.

Police said an investigation was launched after one Niranjan Gumana Singh filed a complaint alleging that his motorcycle was stolen from the parking area of Capital Hospital on April 6. During investigation, police found that in recent months, motorcycles were also stolen from the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalinga Hospital and Apollo Hospital.

Police examined the CCTV footage where the thefts had taken place and noticed Mohapatra’s presence there. “Mohapatra could be seen wearing sunglasses and strolling suspiciously in the CCTV footage after which we zeroed in on him,” said an officer of Capital police station.

Police sources said in some instances, the accused moved in parking areas posing as a priest and on the pretext of applying sandalwood paste on motorcycles, stole the vehicles when the owners were not around.