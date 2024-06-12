BMC to launch household surveillance drive against Dengue from June 18

BHUBANESWAR: Days after deciding to resume its ‘dry day drive’ to check dengue menace in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced to launch a household surveillance from June 18 to identify vulnerable residential localities prone to outbreak of the vector-borne disease and initiate preventive measures accordingly.

Around 800 staff and volunteers at ward-level will join the drive to create awareness and sensitise communities. The staff and volunteers will use the ‘Safa app’ of BMC for the door-to-door survey.

“Aedes mosquitoes lay eggs in clean and stagnant water in hard containers. Even small containers having only one ml of water can be its breeding site. The breeding source reduction and elimination need to be practised at household level for at least 10 minutes every alternate days for control of dengue,” said an official of the BMC sanitation wing.

For the community awareness drive, he said the civic body has divided different wards of the city into 13,000 lanes to be covered in four phases.

All the houses in these lanes will be covered in the four phases.