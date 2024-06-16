Two held for strangulating friend in inebriated condition

BHUBANESWAR: Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangulating their friend under the influence of alcohol. The incident occured as they quarelled over fuel payment for their scooter.

Police identified the deceased as 21-year-old Sushant Tudu, a native of Dadhapatna village in Baranga. He was pursuing diploma in mechanical engineering from a private college here. The accused, Rajendra Hansda and Mohan Marandi, were Tudu’s friends and lived in the same village. While Hansda is unemployed, Marandi is a Hyva driver, police said.

The trio had gone to consume country-made liquor near Chudanga Garh village on Tuesday. While Hansda and Marandi paid for the alcohol, they asked Tudu to manage the fuel expenses of his scooter, police sources said.

However, while they were returning to their village, Tudu’s scooter ran out of fuel near Panchamania forest. He telephoned his father Ramachandra Tudu to transfer money into his bank account through a digital payment application. But in the meantime, a heated exchange ensued between the trio following which Hansda strangulated Tudu with a towel.

In order to destroy evidence, Hansda and Marandi disposed of Tudu’s body in the bushes and took his scooter to a nearby house where they told the owner that they would take the vehicle back after refilling it with petrol.

Meanwhile, as Tudu did not return home, his father lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday. The cops began an investigation and recovered Tudu’s body two days later. It was also established that Hansda and Marandi were behind his murder.

“All of them were friends and the duo murdered Tudu after arguing with him over a petty issue under the influence of alcohol. Probe is on,” said an officer of Chandaka police station.