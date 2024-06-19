Bhubaneswar: 6 km concrete wall proposed to prevent man-animal conflict

BHUBANESWAR: The rising instances of elephant movement along the periphery of the state capital that shares its border with the Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary has prompted forest officials to propose construction of a compound wall to prevent incidents of man-animal conflict.

Officials of the Chandaka wildlife division said construction of a 14 km-long concrete compound wall is required. They have sent a proposal to the PCCF (Wildlife) for construction of the wall on a 6 km stretch from Bharatpur Nature Awareness Centre to Khandikhani at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore.

The Bharatpur reserve forest and Jagannathprasad forest spread across 20 square km close to the capital city are part of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary. Around 15 elephants have colonised the area which is beyond the carrying capacity.

With many residential areas as well as institutions like Institute of Mathematics and Applications (IMA), DN Wisdom International School, Central School, Utkal Hospital, Care Hospital, Institute of Life Sciences and Institute of Water Management present within 200 metre of the sanctuary and Bharatpur-Jagannathprasad sector, the elephants sneak into human habitation by breaking the existing stone wall.