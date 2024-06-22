Man kills friend after drunken brawl

BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly killed his friend after a drunken brawl at Mahura within Tamando police limits on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Sushant Satpathy (40) of Khurda district. The accused, Ranjan Deep (27) of Boudh, has been arrested.

Police sources said Satpathy and Deep were working for a contractor and staying in his building in Mahura area on the outskirts of the city. Satpathy and Deep were working as cook and mason respectively.

They consumed alcohol together on Thursday night and had an argument over some personal matter. During the heated exchange, Deep hit Satpathy’s head with an iron rod and fled the spot.

A labourer staying in the contractor’s house spotted Satpathy lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

An officer of Tamando police station said initial investigation revealed that Satpathy and Deep had quarrels over petty issues in the past. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.