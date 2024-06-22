Odisha: Woman held for faking her own kidnapping to extort brother

BHUBANESWAR: A 35-year-old woman and her two associates were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly faking her own kidnapping in a bid to extort Rs 1 crore from her brother by posing as members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group.

The accused Smruti Rekha Pani of Chandaka and her accomplices Pradeep Ola (27) and Devi Lal (27), both natives of Rajasthan, were nabbed from Nayagarh by joint teams of Chandaka police and the special squad.

Police said Pradeep and Devi contacted Smruti’s brother Subhasis Pani, a stock trader staying in Bengaluru, over WhatsApp voice call on Wednesday and claimed they had kidnapped his sister. The duo demanded Rs 1 crore ransom from Subhasis to release Smruti.

Initially, Subhasis transferred Rs 12 lakh into the bank account of Pradeep. He also informed his father Satya Narayan Pani that Smruti was held captive by some unidentified miscreants. Unaware about Smruti’s plot, her family members lodged a complaint with Chandaka police on Thursday and informed the cops about the ransom call. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said, “Initially, police received information that the accused travelled towards Charichhak in Boudh and then to Nayagarh. During road blocking in Nayagarh, Pradeep was nabbed while Smruti and Devi managed to escape after hitting the officers deployed on the spot with their car.” A policeman sustained fractures in the incident.

Police pursued Smruti and Devi and after some distance, spotted their abandoned car. The cops searched the area and apprehended the duo while they were trying to find a place to hide.