Majhi to visit Keonjhar for 1st time after becoming CM today

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit his village and home district Keonjhar on Sunday for the first time after he assumed charge.

Sources in the office of the chief minister said, Majhi will fly to Ghatagaon from Bhubaneswar in the morning and participate in a roadshow from Ghatagaon High School ground to Maa Tarini temple, where he will offer prayers to the deity.

He will then move to Keonjhar town, offer puja at Sri Baladevjew Temple and participate in a roadshow. He will also attend a felicitation ceremony and address a public meeting.

The chief minister is slated to visit his village Raikala on Monday and take part in a roadshow from Raikala to Jhumpura before addressing a felicitation ceremony-cum-public meeting there. Majhi will have lunch at his residence at Raikala and interact with the local people before flying back to Bhubaneswar in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, senior OAS officer Chitrasen Rout has been appointed as the additional secretary to the chief minister. Rout, additional secretary to government in Works department has been transferred and posted as additional secretary to the chief minister.

This is the third appointment in the CMO in last four days. However, the CM is yet to appoint his private secretary and principal secretary.

Earlier, senior private secretary of Home department cadre Satish Chandra Samal was appointed as additional private secretary to the CM and senior Odisha Secretariat Service (OSS) officer Binod Bihari Singh was deployed in the office of the chief minister.

The state government has allowed special project director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) Yamini Sarangi to remain in additional charge of special project director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and member secretary of Mo School with all financial and administrative powers in addition to her own duties.

OSEPA special project director Parul Patawari has been allowed to go on leave till July 12.