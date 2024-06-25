Bhubaneswar MC misses drain desiltation deadline, extends it to June 30

BHUBANESWAR: Amid apprehension over urban flooding and waterlogging during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has missed the June 20 deadline of desilting drains. The new deadline has been set on June 30.

After a delayed start of work in May, the corporation had set June 20 as the deadline for desiltation of drains. As per information, desiltation work is not yet complete in many wards. While around 80 to 90 per cent work has been completed in some wards, in wards no 4 and 5 it is even less.

Since monsoon rains have already begun in the city from this week, the delay in desiltation work has raised concern among people in the low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging. Besides, complaints of delay in lifting of desilted waste from the drain sides have also surfaced from several localities.

Mayor Sulochana Das who took stock of the drainage desiltation on Monday asked agencies to complete the desiltation of internal drains by June 30. The contractors were given time till July 15 to clean the storm water channels and their four sub-drains.

BMC deputy commissioner (sanitation) Manoranjan Sahu said the civic body has warned that action will be taken against those who fail to lift the desilted waste from near the drains on the same day or within 24 hours.