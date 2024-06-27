Rains hit life in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital’s poor drainage system was exposed once again after rains brought life to a grinding halt in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported in various parts of the city including the area near Iskcon temple and Cuttack-Puri Road. Commuters faced a harrowing experience while wading through knee-deep water as massive traffic jams were reported at Palasuni, Rasulgarh and Bomikhal. Bus drivers were seen struggling to negotiate the waterlogged service road near Iskcon temple.

“Two-wheeler riders often take cover under flyovers when it rains. After the showers stop, all of them rush to get home which leads to a heavy rush further aggravating the traffic situation,” said a local.

Sources in the met office said the city received only 21.3 mm rains in the afternoon which led to severe waterlogging. A cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal which will trigger rainfall activity in the state in next three days, they said.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in eight districts on Thursday. “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, some parts in the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Saturday,” she added.