Modification of bylaws: Bhubaneswar Development Authority notice to home buyers’ body

BHUBANESWAR: In a major development, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has asked the association of allottees of a real estate project not to hold election of its office-bearers over alleged violation of norms of Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act 2023.

The BDA, in a letter to the president and secretary of Vipul Gardens Residents’ Welfare association, said various provisions of the prescribed bylaws of the new Apartment Ownership Act were modified at the time of submission of the form for registration of association of allottees of the project.

The BDA has issued show cause to the association asking it to comply within 15 days. It has asked the association not to proceed with any major activities including election of its office-bearers. The association has also been asked to explain why appropriate action will not be initiated for the modifications.

Sources said while the prescribed bylaws give power to apartment owners to delegate power to vote in their absence, BDA reportedly found the clause to have been omitted. It also found other modifications.

While president of the association sought time to comment on the matter, RERA activists said Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act has been brought to safeguard the interest of home buyers and associations must understand this responsibility while seeking registration for their association of allottees.