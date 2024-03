BHUBANESWAR: The Centre will deploy 75 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Odisha for smooth conduct of general elections, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

As per the office of chief electoral officer, while 50 companies of BSF and CRPF have already been deployed by the Home Ministry in different districts of the state in the first phase, 25 more of CRPF, BSF and CISF will be deployed by March 7.

This apart, it has been proposed to deploy one company of CAPF each in Puri, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar UPD and Cuttack UPD. The dates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, to be held simultaneously, is expected to be announced in the coming days.