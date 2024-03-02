Youth Congress activists hurl eggs, tomatoes at Odisha police

BHUBANESWAR: Youth Congress activists hurled tomatoes and eggs at police as they were prevented from proceeding towards Naveen Niwas on Friday.

The activists held a massive demonstration to protest large-scale corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and growing unemployment in the state. The ‘Naveen Hatao, Odisha Bachao’ rally was led by president of the Indian National Youth Congress BV Srinivas.

As the rally reached Raj Mahal, there was a scuffle between the Youth Congress workers and police. Talking to mediapersons, Srinivas said the rally was held to protest large-scale corruption, unemployment and growing crimes against women in the state. He criticised both the BJD and BJP and stated both the parties are two sides of the same coin. “The Youth Congress will continue to fight for the people of Odisha,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, Congress received a jolt as the vice-president of OPCC, Rajat Choudhury, on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party. He sent his resignation letter to OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak. Choudhury had served as Pradesh Youth Congress president from 2014 to 2016 and was also the general secretary of the state unit of the party.