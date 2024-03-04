Brain dead boy’s parents donate his vital organs to save seven lives after tragic loss

BHUBANESWAR: In a heart-wrenching yet profoundly altruistic act, the parents of an eight-year-old boy turned a tragedy into hope by donating his vital organs that could potentially save the lives of at least seven persons in need after he was declared brain dead on Sunday.
If his organs are properly retrieved and transplanted as planned, the boy Subhajeet Sahoo of Kalpana area in the city will be the youngest to donate his organs in Odisha.
The tragic incident unfolded when Subhajeet fell ill resulting in irreversible brain damage. He suffered from frequent seizures while attending his annual Class-II examination at a private school on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital due to non-availability of an ICU bed there.
“The seizures were so frequent and prolonged that it caused irreversible damages in his brain. Though his condition improved on Friday, it deteriorated again the next day,” said Subhajeet’s father Biswajit Sahoo, a physiotherapist.
Despite best efforts, the boy could not recover, leaving his parents grappling with the devastating reality of losing their beloved child. “As we lost hope of getting our son back, we decided to donate all transplantable organs so that others can have a second chance in their life. We have donated his kidneys, lungs, liver, eyes, heart and pancreas,” Biswajit said.
After the boy was clinically declared brain dead, officials of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) rushed to Apollo Hospital for facilitating organ retrieval and subsequent transplantation procedures.
Joint director of SOTTO Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak said the parents of the boy have consented to donate all his vital organs. “Receivers of his two kidneys have been selected as per the waiting list. We have informed the regional and national organ and tissue transplant organisations to coordinate for transplantation of other organs,” he said.
Appreciation poured in from different quarters as amidst their grief and sorrow, the crest-fallen Sahoo family made the courageous decision to donate their son’s organs, recognising the opportunity to provide a precious gift of life to those in desperate need.
“We tried our best to save his life, but failed. When the doctors informed us that he is in a brain dead condition, we took a bold decision to donate his organs. At least, we can now console ourselves that our son saved the lives of others and will live within them,” said mother Subhashree.