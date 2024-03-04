Brain dead boy’s parents donate his vital organs to save seven lives after tragic loss

BHUBANESWAR: In a heart-wrenching yet profoundly altruistic act, the parents of an eight-year-old boy turned a tragedy into hope by donating his vital organs that could potentially save the lives of at least seven persons in need after he was declared brain dead on Sunday.

If his organs are properly retrieved and transplanted as planned, the boy Subhajeet Sahoo of Kalpana area in the city will be the youngest to donate his organs in Odisha.

The tragic incident unfolded when Subhajeet fell ill resulting in irreversible brain damage. He suffered from frequent seizures while attending his annual Class-II examination at a private school on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital due to non-availability of an ICU bed there.

“The seizures were so frequent and prolonged that it caused irreversible damages in his brain. Though his condition improved on Friday, it deteriorated again the next day,” said Subhajeet’s father Biswajit Sahoo, a physiotherapist.