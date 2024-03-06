Fight for ticket intensifies in Bhubaneswar Assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: The fight for ticket in the two Assembly constituencies under the capital city further intensified on Tuesday with two aspirants Amaresh Jena and Biranchi Mahasupakar reaching Naveen Niwas in separate rallies along with their supporters.
While Amaresh is keen to contest from the Bhubaneswar Central constituency in place of the sitting MLA and former mayor Anant Narayan Jena, Biranchi wants a ticket from the Ekamra constituency represented by senior BJD leader and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda.
Both the aspirants are senior corporators and known for their grassroots organisational support. While Amaresh is a former president of the Bhubaneswar district BJD, Biranchi is a four-time corporator of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Both are putting pressure on the leadership for tickets since the last one week by organising rallies, workers conferences and get-togethers to keep their supporters organised.
The duo told media persons after coming out from Naveen Niwas that they are hopeful that the chief minister will clear their candidature. Stating that youth power is now the focus of the chief minister, they asserted that they are prepared to contest polls and retain the seats for the BJD.
The sitting MLA from Ekamra, Ashok Panda has won consecutively from the constituency since 2009 while Anant was mayor of Bhubaneswar before he was elected to the Assembly in 2019.
While Panda was not available for his comments, the former mayor told media persons that BJD is a democratic party and everybody has a right to aspire to contest elections. “However, the chief minister will take a final decision,” he said.
Meanwhile, another former mayor of BMC Mihir Mohanty has also joined the competition for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat by applying for the ticket on Tuesday.