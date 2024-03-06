Fight for ticket intensifies in Bhubaneswar Assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: The fight for ticket in the two Assembly constituencies under the capital city further intensified on Tuesday with two aspirants Amaresh Jena and Biranchi Mahasupakar reaching Naveen Niwas in separate rallies along with their supporters.

While Amaresh is keen to contest from the Bhubaneswar Central constituency in place of the sitting MLA and former mayor Anant Narayan Jena, Biranchi wants a ticket from the Ekamra constituency represented by senior BJD leader and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda.

Both the aspirants are senior corporators and known for their grassroots organisational support. While Amaresh is a former president of the Bhubaneswar district BJD, Biranchi is a four-time corporator of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Both are putting pressure on the leadership for tickets since the last one week by organising rallies, workers conferences and get-togethers to keep their supporters organised.