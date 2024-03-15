Bhubaneswar man held for stealing money by changing chip of ATM card

BHUBANESWAR: City police arrested a man for devising a new high-tech ATM card fraud through which he and his associates managed to steal over Rs 1.66 lakh by changing the microprocessor chip of the integrated circuit in the card. The accused has been identified as Ashad Ali of Haryana.

As per police, Ali and his associates installed a ‘remote controlled device’ on the ATM machine due to which the customers’ cards got stuck. They even displayed their own mobile numbers as helpline numbers in the ATM kiosk. The matter came to light when Chinmaya Kumar Sarangi, an accountant at Special Operations Group (SOG) in Chandaka, lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station here alleging Rs 1.66 lakh was withdrawn from his account through 10 transactions without his knowledge on Monday.

Sarangi mentioned he got his ATM card back after calling the helpline number but his money got deducted the same day. Investigation revealed one of the gang’s members was present inside the Axis Bank ATM kiosk at Fire Station Square when another posing as the helpline official insisted Sarangi to come outside claiming his voice was not audible due to network issues. Once Sarangi went outside, the accused present in the kiosk ejected his ATM card and removed its chip. Ali then affixed the chip of another ATM card on the complainant’s card and reinserted it into the machine.

The caller then asked Sarangi to go inside and enter his card’s pin number and the miscreant present inside took note. The accused then ejected Sarangi’s card through the remote-controlled device after he entered the pin. “More details will emerge during probe,” said an officer of Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station.