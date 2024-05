BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of heatwave across the state, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department on Friday asked all district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations to ensure pensions are not disbursed during peak hours of the day.

Principal secretary of department Bishnupada Sethi in a directive to the collectors and commissioners, said as heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the state for the next few days, timing of pension distribution under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana for the month of May needs to be regulated. Elderly persons, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups are covered under the scheme. He said pension distribution can be continued till 11 am and then resumed at 3.30 pm till 6 pm the same day.

Pension distribution would commence from May 15 and completed by May 20. In another development, the SSEPD department asked all government departments to display details of grievance redressal officers appointed in every establishment in a conspicuous place clearly mentioning their names and contact numbers.