Bar dancer dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar, family alleges foul play

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old woman who worked as a bar dancer in the city allegedly died by suicide after her boyfriend, with whom she was staying in a live-in relationship, refused to marry her.

Police recovered videos from her mobile phone which she had purportedly recorded before taking the extreme step and sent them to her boyfriend. A native of Jagatsinghpur, the woman was working here for the last seven to eight months and staying on rent in Badagada area of the city.

“Initial investigation suggests she ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan using a stole on Thursday night. Though no note was recovered, her mobile phone was seized from the spot,” said an officer of Badagada police station.

In the woman’s mobile phone, police found out at least two videos and in one of them, she could be seen attempting to end her life. The woman had sent the videos to her boyfriend the same night but he informed her family members of the incident on Friday afternoon.

Police were then alerted of the matter. Her body was recovered later in the evening and sent to a hospital for postmortem. Police suspect the man possibly took time to inform her family so that he could flee.

Sources said the woman was staying in a live-in-relationship with her boyfriend and differences developed between them after he refused to marry her.

“A scientific team had visited the spot. The girl’s family members alleged she was murdered for which a case was registered under section 302 of IPC,” said the police officer. Sources said the police are waiting for the woman’s postmortem report and if it is confirmed she died by suicide and established that her boyfriend was harassing her then he would be booked for abetment.

Meanwhile, police are yet to trace her boyfriend and question him in connection with the case.