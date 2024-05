BHUBANESWAR: Northwestern rain that lashed the State Capital on Saturday night caused waterlogging at multiple places exposing the poor drainage service of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the city.

The thundershowers that lasted for nearly an hour inundated residential colonies in at least half a dozen place in the city. People were seen struggling to clear water from their houses at midnight as storm water flooded parts of Reddy Sahi, Laxmi Sagar Village and a few other places.

The incident drew widespread resentment among the residents of the localities, even as Opposition parties jumped to the occasion to hit out at the state government and BMC for their failure in resolving the crisis.

BJP Bhubaneswar Central MLA candidate Jagannath Pradhan who visited the water-logged areas to take stock of the situation came down heavily on the state government for not being able to address the issue.

“The CM himself had announced Rs 1,000 crore drainage package for the State Capital to address the waterlogging crisis. What happened to the package? Why are people suffering even after five years of the announcement?” he questioned.