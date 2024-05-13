Odisha: Use of innovative tech fans brisk biz among vendors

BHUBANESWAR: The thrust candidates are giving on use of innovative technology in their campaign activities for the ensuing elections in the capital city has opened doors for ample business opportunities for the vendors dealing with outdoor video vans and 3D holographic displays.
With elections scheduled in the capital region in the third phase on May 25, these vendors are making brisk business as the demand for LED screens and 3D hologram displays continues to soar.
The video vans, equipped with high-resolution LED screens and speakers, have become an indispensable tool for candidates of BJD, BJP, Congress as well as Independents in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats of Bhubaneswar for their political campaign.
From BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi and her BJD counterpart Manmath Routray to BJD North Assembly candidate Susant Rout and BJP Central Assembly candidate Jagannath Pradhan, contenders are often using these mobile advertising platforms in their political rallies and also mobilising them across their constituencies as ‘Prachar vans’ to reach out to the electors and grab public attention.
The LED screens are also being used for public meetings and roadshows by the candidates and star campaigners of their parties.
The prices vary for different screens and costs minimum Rs 10,000 for a standard size screen of 6X4 or 6X5 feet per day, said Akshay Sahu, a vendor.
“In view of the demand, we have brought 47 such outdoor LED vans to rent them for campaign activities in Bhubaneswar as well as other parts of the state,” said a vendor from Lucknow. He said the rent of such vans with multiple 4X4 LED screens is in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 per day that includes fuel cost.
Apart from LED screens, the 3D holographic display fans that have become another hit among some of the candidates in their election campaign to grab eyeballs is also being rented out in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 per campaign depending on its duration, said another vendor.
“The dynamic displays allow for real-time updates, showcasing campaign messages, candidate profiles, and live broadcasts of rallies and speeches for which there has been a surge in their demand in contrast to the existing flex-fitted campaign vehicles,” said campaign strategist of a candidate in Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency.