Odisha: Use of innovative tech fans brisk biz among vendors

BHUBANESWAR: The thrust candidates are giving on use of innovative technology in their campaign activities for the ensuing elections in the capital city has opened doors for ample business opportunities for the vendors dealing with outdoor video vans and 3D holographic displays.

With elections scheduled in the capital region in the third phase on May 25, these vendors are making brisk business as the demand for LED screens and 3D hologram displays continues to soar.

The video vans, equipped with high-resolution LED screens and speakers, have become an indispensable tool for candidates of BJD, BJP, Congress as well as Independents in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats of Bhubaneswar for their political campaign.

From BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi and her BJD counterpart Manmath Routray to BJD North Assembly candidate Susant Rout and BJP Central Assembly candidate Jagannath Pradhan, contenders are often using these mobile advertising platforms in their political rallies and also mobilising them across their constituencies as ‘Prachar vans’ to reach out to the electors and grab public attention.