BMC chalks out plan to prevent deluge in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days after the state capital faced an urban deluge in some of its low-lying pockets drawing flak for government and civic administration, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) convened a meeting with all stakeholders to deal with such crises in the event of Nor’wester as well as possible summer cyclone in the coming days.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil who chaired the preparatory meeting, asked officials concerned of BMC’s drainage wing to work out immediate plans for cleaning drains and covering open ones. The drainage engineers were also asked to keep their plan of action ready for positioning of excavators and de-watering pumps in vulnerable localities to deal with the menace of waterlogging.

With the city also facing incidents of road blockade due to trees getting uprooted due to strong Nor’wester winds, the civic body asked fire services, ODRAF and its sanitation wing officials to keep a plan ready to deal with such situations effectively to minimise inconvenience to people as well as those engaged in rescue operations, in the event of any such need.

The TPCODL was also asked to keep its machinery in readiness for quick restoration of power after Nor’wester or storm. With the city vulnerable to summer cyclone, the BMC commissioner also reviewed preparedness of the civic body and other line departments and asked all stakeholders concerned, the zonal deputy commissioners in particular, to identify suitable transit shelters and ensure provisions of basic needs including dry food in them.

BMC officials said the shelters will also be used in the event of urban flooding due to heavy rains under the impact of Nor’wester during summer season. Several residential localities faced waterlogging and flooding following Nor’wester-induced heavy rains on Saturday night.

People were seen struggling to clear water from their houses at midnight as storm water flooded parts of Jayadev Vihar, Reddy Sahi, Laxmi Sagar village, Baya Baba Matha basti, Nayapalli Bada Sahi and a few other places. The incident prompted the Opposition to mount a direct attack on the civic body as well as the state government over their shoddy preparations for rain.