Rs 5 crore seized from car in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A day after huge volume of cash was seized by the Income Tax department from a vehicle having suspected political links in the capital city, the haul on Tuesday read Rs 5 crore.

The Toyota Fortuner from which the cash was recovered was registered in the name of a Jajpur-based contractor, sources said. IT sources said the car’s owner was not present during the raid and the cash was found in the possession of a personal security officer.

“The man from whom the cash was seized appears to be working as a PSO. As no identity card was recovered from him, his questioning is on to ascertain whether he is a private security personnel of the contractor or any political leader,” said IT department sources. The SUV was parked near Surya Nagar area when the raids took place on Monday evening.

Sources said the man suspected to be the PSO has been detained and is being questioned. However, he has not divulged any details so far. On the day, raids were conducted at the property of the contractor in Jajpur. “Raids were conducted at the property linked to the contractor as part of the probe. Initial probe suggests he has political links,” said sources. IT officials were on the contractor’s trail for the last few weeks. “The department is yet to establish from where such huge sum was procured and where it was headed,” they said.