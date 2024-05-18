Dental professionals urged to adopt new technologies

BHUBANESWAR: Head of New Delhi based SBB Dental College and Hospital Dr Amit Wadhawan called on dental professionals to adopt new and advanced surgery techniques to bring smiles on the faces of their patients.

Speaking at ISP-Integrate 2024, a two-day programme that focused on novel surgical techniques in periodontics and implantology, Dr Wadhawan said perioplastic surgery is the latest advancement in the field. “This surgery accompanied by combination therapy is now doing wonders. When the periodontal procedures are insufficient, restorative procedures need to be adopted to obtain the proper alignment, shape, and colour of the teeth,” he said.

A hands-on workshop was conducted by Dr Meet Shah from Surat who demonstrated soft tissue harvesting, grafting and suturing techniques. This interactive session enabled the participants to get valuable practical experience under expert guidance. The programme attracted a diverse audience including doctors, students, faculty members and healthcare professionals. The participants had the opportunity to engage with leading experts and explore emerging trends in periodontics and implantology, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration.

The event was organised at the Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS) in association with the Indian Society of Periodontics (ISP) Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Study Group. President of ISP Prof D Gopalkrishnan, secretary Prof Ashish Jain and president of ISP Bhubaneswar-Cuttack study group Prof Subash Raj attended.