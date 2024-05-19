Man awarded eight year RI in fake note seizure case

BHUBANESWAR: A court on Saturday awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man from whom fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having face value of Rs 31.27 lakh were seized last year.

Titlagarh Assistant Sessions Judge awarded five years sentence to Lingaraj Behera (50) of Kantamal area under section 489-B of IPC and three years RI under section 489-C of IPC. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch had seized the fake currency notes from Behera during raids near Titlagarh bus stand in Balangir district on February 1, 2023. The agency nabbed Behera from the spot, but his associate Dharmu Rana managed to flee.

After investigation, STF had submitted the chargesheet against Behera.

Investigation revealed Behera and Rana used to procure FICN from Jharkhand and Bihar and circulated them in Odisha.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Rana and efforts are on to apprehend him,” STF SP, Kishore Panigrahi told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sources said trial of the case in connection with the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with face value of `41 lakh in Sonepur district is on and the court is expected to pronounce the sentence in the coming days.