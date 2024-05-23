City police beef up security for polls, get app for booth

BHUBANESWAR: To ensure peaceful polling in the capital, Bhubaneswar Police has deployed a mobile application so that visuals of untoward incidents at any booth can be shared by the on-duty police personnel during the third phase of elections on May 25.
The app has been developed by the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) for the Commissionerate Police.
“The dedicated mobile application has been developed by ORSAC using which visuals of any untoward episode in polling booths can be shared by the police personnel deployed there to the unified control room,” said twin city police commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda.
The app will enable mobile/supervising officers receive information from booths instantly and guide them to the location through the shortest route. “A mapping was done to find out the GPS coordinates of all the booths. Police vehicles are also equipped with GPS and the nearest team will be sent immediately to a booth in case there is any law and order situation,” said Panda.
Sources said police will be able to monitor movement of vehicles on a real-time basis after any information is received on the mobile app.
The mobile phone numbers of police personnel sharing any information and the phone numbers of mobile parties can also be accessed on the app and they can be contacted to ascertain the ground situation or to send personnel to the spot immediately.
Police have also set up a unified control room at the district police office which is functioning round-the-clock under the supervision of an additional DCP rank officer. Ad hoc control rooms have also been set up at BJB Autonomous College and at Panchgaon village within Airfield police limits.
Out of the total 1,132 booths in the city, 152 have been identified as critical. Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed at the critical booths to maintain law and order. CAPF will also be deployed in cluster locations having four or more polling stations. Police said around 525 booths have been enabled with webcasting system and will be monitored from the office of district election officer.
Elaborate security deployment has been made to ensure peaceful voting in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency and five Assembly seats - Jayadev, Central, North, Ekamra and Jatni. Around 15 flying squads comprising two police personnel each, 30 static surveillance teams with two police personnel each and 51 mobile parties comprising a sub-inspector, one havildar and two armed constables each have been formed to carry out checking and enforcement activities.
An additional DCP rank officer will supervise security arrangements in each Assembly constituency. Inspectors of 24 police stations and Banamalipur outpost IIC have been designated as sector inspectors.
Around three DCP rank officers, five additional DCPs, 13 ACPs, 35 inspectors, 293 SIs/ASIs, 1,120 personnel of Armed Police Reserve, Odisha Auxiliary Police Force and others, 518 home guards, five companies of Special Armed Police and 12 companies of CAPF have been deployed to maintain law and order.
Police have also identified 16 vulnerable areas in the city. Two quick response teams have been formed and eight check posts set up in bordering areas of Bhubaneswar to check movement of unaccounted cash and other illegal articles during elections.
Police have also formed five contingency units comprising an officer and two personnel who have been provided with one vehicle each to evacuate and hospitalise polling officials who fall sick.