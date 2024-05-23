City police beef up security for polls, get app for booth

BHUBANESWAR: To ensure peaceful polling in the capital, Bhubaneswar Police has deployed a mobile application so that visuals of untoward incidents at any booth can be shared by the on-duty police personnel during the third phase of elections on May 25.

The app has been developed by the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) for the Commissionerate Police.

“The dedicated mobile application has been developed by ORSAC using which visuals of any untoward episode in polling booths can be shared by the police personnel deployed there to the unified control room,” said twin city police commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda.

The app will enable mobile/supervising officers receive information from booths instantly and guide them to the location through the shortest route. “A mapping was done to find out the GPS coordinates of all the booths. Police vehicles are also equipped with GPS and the nearest team will be sent immediately to a booth in case there is any law and order situation,” said Panda.

Sources said police will be able to monitor movement of vehicles on a real-time basis after any information is received on the mobile app.

The mobile phone numbers of police personnel sharing any information and the phone numbers of mobile parties can also be accessed on the app and they can be contacted to ascertain the ground situation or to send personnel to the spot immediately.

Police have also set up a unified control room at the district police office which is functioning round-the-clock under the supervision of an additional DCP rank officer. Ad hoc control rooms have also been set up at BJB Autonomous College and at Panchgaon village within Airfield police limits.