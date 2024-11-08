‘Study pressure’ claims another life in Bhubaneswar hostel

BHUBANESWAR: A 17-year-old MBBS aspirant allegedly died by suicide in her hostel reportedly due to the ‘study pressure’ on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Salepur in Cuttack, was a Plus II second year science student. She was taking coaching for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from a private institute in Chandrasekharpur area here.

The victim was staying in a hostel and had spoken with her mother last evening. The girl had told her mother that she was not prepared for the coaching centre’s physics examination which was scheduled on the day.

According to the police, the girl’s family telephoned her in the morning but she did not respond. They contacted the hostel’s warden and requested him to check on her. He immediately went to her room and found out that she had taken the extreme step by hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted her body to Capital Hospital for postmortem. The family members who also arrived in the hostel were left in a state of shock.

“She was under study pressure and unsatisfied with her preparations for physics exam,” said the victim’s father.

The institute authorities said she attended her classes regularly. They also never received complaints from her family or her about study pressure nor facing harassment in the private hostel where she was staying.

Chandrasekharpur police launched an investigation into the matter and said the victim did not leave behind any suicide note. A case of unnatural death has been registered and her mobile phone seized as part of the probe, said a police officer.