Garments worth lakhs gutted in fire mishap in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A fire broke out at the house of a businessman in the Badagada area here on Saturday. Though no one was injured, goods and garments worth lakhs were gutted in the mishap.

According to sources, the fire reportedly broke out on the ground floor of the house owned by businessman Naveen Chandra Sahoo, who has a garments shop in Unit-I underground market. He had stocked the goods in his house.

Upon information, Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

"Initial investigation suggests the fire accident occurred possibly due to a short circuit in the house. Further probe is on," said deputy fire officer Narayan Dash.