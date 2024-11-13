Miscreants slash & injure trader with surgical blade in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising incidents of violent crime in the capital city, a trader was allegedly assaulted with sharp weapons by helmeted, bike-borne miscreants in Badagada area on Monday night.

While reason for the attack is not known and the miscreants yet to be identified, the victim Deepak Pradhan has sustained serious cut injuries.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when Pradhan was returning home from a local club. “I was feeding a dog on my way home when the bike-borne miscreants slashed my back with a sharp object. As I turned, one of them attacked me again, injuring my hand,” he said.

The miscreants reportedly attacked Pradhan with a surgical blade before fleeing the scene. Pradhan was immediately taken to Capital Hospital and later shifted to a private healthcare facility for further treatment.

Upon receiving information, Badagada Police launched an investigation, collecting CCTV footage from the area. “The victim is now at his home and out of danger. However, the motive behind the attack is still not clear. A probe is underway to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack,” stated a senior police officer.

This attack follows a similar incident last week, in which unidentified miscreants on three motorcycles chased and fatally attacked a youth in Palaspalli.