BHUBANESWAR: Passengers scheduled to fly from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to New Delhi in an Air India flight had to allegedly wait inside buses on the tarmac for around 35 minutes on Friday. The passengers left from the domestic terminal in three buses and the flight was supposed to depart at 1.15 pm.

However, they had to wait on the tarmac till the flight took off at 2.15 pm. While Air India officials could not be contacted to ascertain the reason behind the delay, BPIA officials said the passengers had to wait for 15 minutes due to some roster issues of the aircraft’s crew members.