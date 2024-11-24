Honest auto driver returns bag with Rs 1 lakh cash to police, wins laurels in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A Good Samaritan auto-rickshaw driver on Saturday returned a bag containing Rs 1 lakh which he found lying on the road near Patia traffic square to its owner.
Babula Majhi of Prasanti Vihar was going about his work when he stumbled upon the bag lying on the road, and decided to take it in his possession. When he checked the bag’s belongings later, Majhi was surprised to find that apart from clothes, it had two bundles of cash.
However, despite seeing such huge amount of cash, Majhi’s intentions did not change and he was determined to hand over the bag to police. He reached Chandrasekharpur police station for the purpose. Coincidentally, the bag’s owner Subodh Kumar Baral also arrived soon after to file a complaint.
Baral said he had taken Rs 1 lakh from his sister staying in Bhubaneswar for construction work of his village house. “I was travelling in an auto-rickshaw carrying the bag to board a bus for my hometown in Nayagarh district. I had kept the bag near my legs when it fell down on the road without my knowledge,” he said.
Baral said he searched for the bag and approached police when he could not find it. However, his joy knew no bounds when he found the bag at the police station with the cash untouched.
“On receiving the bag, we were planning to examine the CCTV footage of the area. It could have been a tough task but thanks to the auto driver who handed over the bag with cash to us. After inquiry, the bag was given to its rightful owner,” said Chandrasekharpur police station IIC Prakash Chandra Majhi.