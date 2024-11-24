Honest auto driver returns bag with Rs 1 lakh cash to police, wins laurels in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A Good Samaritan auto-rickshaw driver on Saturday returned a bag containing Rs 1 lakh which he found lying on the road near Patia traffic square to its owner.

Babula Majhi of Prasanti Vihar was going about his work when he stumbled upon the bag lying on the road, and decided to take it in his possession. When he checked the bag’s belongings later, Majhi was surprised to find that apart from clothes, it had two bundles of cash.

However, despite seeing such huge amount of cash, Majhi’s intentions did not change and he was determined to hand over the bag to police. He reached Chandrasekharpur police station for the purpose. Coincidentally, the bag’s owner Subodh Kumar Baral also arrived soon after to file a complaint.