Justice CR Das Commission begins probe

BHUBANESWAR : The Justice Chitta Ranjan Das Commission of Inquiry on Monday started its probe into the alleged police excesses on a serving army officer and his fiancee at Baharatpur police station in the city.

The commission had its first sitting at the designated office in the Special Circuit House here. DGP YB Khurania, additional chief secretary, Home, Satybrata Sahu and senior government officials were present.

The commission is stated to have inquired about the status of the case from the DGP and the ACS and advised them to submit a report to it.

Officials said a notification inviting affidavits from the parties concerned and others who have knowledge about the incident and wish to share information with the panel will be issued on Tuesday.

The affidavits should be submitted within three weeks. After the receipt of affidavits, the process of examination will start along with the recording of statements. The parties will subsequently be summoned to appear before the commission.