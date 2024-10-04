Robbers snatch Rs 3.25 lakh from woman in Bhubaneswar's niladri vihar

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another broad daylight robbery in the state capital, two bike-borne miscreants reportedly snatched Rs 3.25 lakh from a woman in Niladri Vihar area at around 2 pm on Thursday.

The woman, Pratima Behera, had withdrawn the amount from the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chandrasekharpur branch for the construction of her father’s house which is underway in Niladri Vihar.

She was carrying the cash bag with one of her relatives. When she reached the construction site, one of the miscreants snatched the bag from her and fled with his associate on a motorcycle.

Behera said the miscreant riding the bike was wearing a helmet but the pillion rider who snatched her bag did not cover his face.

“My parents, siblings and a few other persons were present when the two goons came and snatched the bag from me. When the anti-social snatched the bag, I lost balance and fell on the ground. People tried to chase the duo but they sped away on their motorcycle,” she added.

Behera and her family alleged that a resident of Damana was trying to forcibly occupy their land and he could have possibly sent the goons to snatch the money from her. She later lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police in this regard.

Police said they have launched a probe into the matter.