‘Media must engage in constructive criticism’ : CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Media should engage in constructive criticism and serve as the voice of common people, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.

Addressing the 10th anniversary of Odia daily ‘Nirbhay’, Majhi said, “Media has a duty to engage in constructive criticism. There is a thin line between constructive criticism and agenda-driven reporting. News can be distorted to push an agenda. However, we need to remember that although lies may spread fast, the truth will prevail ultimately.”

He further said media bears the responsibility of conveying issues and problems of people to the government. However in recent years, news presentation has become a business and journalism has turned into a profession.

The CM said media had lost its independence in the previous government. “Relying on advertisements or favours often leads to loss of media voice, which was being observed in the previous government. There was also an undeclared whip not to provide any official advertisement to some newspapers and media houses for their reluctance to become His Master’s Voice of the government,” he said.

Nirbhay editor Navin Das, Sambad Group chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Atul Kothari also spoke.