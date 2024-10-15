'Committed to make Keonjhar one of the most developed districts in state': Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said his government is taking all steps to bring Keonjhar to the forefront and make it one of the most developed districts in the state.

Addressing a public meeting on the last penultimate day of the second phase membership drive of the BJP at Padmapur near Keonjhar town, the chief minister said the state government has initiated measures for establishment of a mega steel plant and other metal-based industries in the district.

Majhi said Keonjhar had been grossly neglected by the previous BJD government despite being endowed with abundant mineral resources. Some of the top players in the steelmaking business were interested to set up greenfield plants in the district but they had to backtrack due to the faulty policies of the previous government.

“Now things have started moving in a right direction. The BJP government has decided to set up a task force for the purpose of scouting investors to set up steel projects in the district,” he said.

Majhi said the double-engine government is determined to bring a transformative change in the district for which the central government has sanctioned several major infrastructure projects including the Rs 10,000 crore Paradip-Barbil eight-lane national highway project.