Odisha CM Majhi deputes IG Shyni to Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed IG-ranked officer S Shyni to proceed to Delhi where she would coordinate with Delhi Police on the investigation in connection with the alleged rape of an Odia woman last week.

Shyni, who is IG with Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW), has also been asked to meet the victim and inquire about her health .

Sources said the chief minister has taken the incident very seriously and asked Shyni to hold discussions with Delhi Police to ensure that the investigation is done speedily.

DGP YB Khurania also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora regarding the incident. The 34-year-old victim was found in a semi-conscious state at Sarai Kale Khan in the early hours of October 11. As per preliminary probe, the woman was allegedly raped at some other spot and dumped in the area. She had left her hometown a year ago.

“The incident is being followed up with seriousness and sensitivity. Odisha Police officers are in touch with the family members of the victim and also following up the progress of the investigation,” a statement by Police Headquarters said.

Arrangements were made to facilitate the travel of woman’s family members from Bhubaneswar to Delhi. While a family member of the woman and a DSP rank officer left on October 13, two other kin went by train.

Sources said Khurania assured Arora to provide Delhi Police all possible support like sharing any information related to the woman on carrying out any verification.

Sources said the Odisha Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi is monitoring the investigation of the case. The woman is a native of a coastal town in Odisha and she was earlier working with a private organisation here.