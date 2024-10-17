Odisha government to install statues of eminent personalities across the state

BHUBANESWAR :The Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department will install statues of eminent personalities at various locations across the state. Minister Suryabanshi Suraj finalized a list for the construction and installation of the statues on Tuesday.

As part of the plan, the statue of Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal will be erected in Kendrapara.

Similarly, statues of Dharmasingh Mandhata Majhi (Balangir), Kuntala Kumari Sabat and poet Shekhar Chintamani Mohanty (Bhubaneswar), Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja (Berhampur), Gokulananda Mahanty (Bhadrak), and Ratana Nayak (Keonjhar) will also be installed.

Other statues to be installed include those of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Veer Surendra Sai (Sambalpur), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Madhusudan Das, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Cuttack), Gangadhar Meher (Bargarh), Fakir Mohan Senapati and Bagha Jatin (Balasore), Buddhist scholar Diganaga (Puri’s Delang), Tamma Dora (Malkangiri), and Baji Rout (Bhuban).

Additionally, statues of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and the first Odia Shankaracharya, Shridhara Swami, will also be installed; however, the locations for these are yet to be finalized.

Suraj stated that the state government has prioritized the construction and installation of the statues at various places across Odisha to ensure that the legacies of these eminent personalities remain alive for future generations.