Lack of heavy duty dewatering pumps challenge for BMC ahead of Cyclone Dana

BHUBANESWAR: With the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) identifying 80 locations vulnerable to waterlogging ahead of Cyclone Dana, shortage of heavy duty pumps for dewatering may emerge as a challenge for the civic body in dealing with the crisis.

Sources said the civic body has identified eight more cyclone shelters in addition to 72 others, for rescue of people belonging to low-lying and vulnerable localities. At least 30 of these localities including Jayadev Vihar, Iskcon road, Tankapani road, Jagannath Nagar, ITER area and Chintamaniswar face severe waterlogging and urban deluge during heavy rainfall due to encroachment of natural storm water channels and poor drainage system in the city. A senior official from the Fire Services department said heavy duty pumps of around 1,000 to 1,600 litre per minute (LMP) are needed for immediate dewatering of flooded areas. But sources in the BMC said the civic body has four such pumps while the remaining 32 have lesser capacity.

This lack of adequate heavy duty pumps has, meanwhile, posed a challenge for the BMC in tackling possible waterlogging situations that may arise after the cyclone considering the IMD forecast of heavy rainfall in the state.

BMC officials, however, said they are well-prepared to deal with the situation and if need arises, they will seek help of the fire services for commissioning of large pumps in the vulnerable localities of the city. Sources said the Fire Services department in the city has 28 dewatering pumps including 20 heavy duty pumps. The BMC may seek commissioning of some of these pumps in localities vulnerable to severe waterlogging.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the cyclone alert, the civic body has operationalised its 24X7 control room with helpline number 1929 to attend distress calls during the crisis. For all drainage-related issues, residents are urged to contact 78098 96621.

Taking stock of the functioning of the temporary cyclone shelters, mayor Sulochana Das asked all ward officers to remain alert. She also sought cooperation of all corporators in rescue and relief activities in the event the need arises.