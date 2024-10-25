Odisha man stabs brother-in-law to death, injures three others including son

BHUBANESWAR: A 59-year-old man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death and attacked three others including his son over a family dispute in Mendhasala area within Chandaka police limits on Wednesday night.

Police said accused Laxmidhar Das works as an electrician in railways and posted in Puri. He was staying at his in-laws’ house since over the last 40 years but recently shifted to his native village Gothapatna due to some family dispute. Das had a heated exchange with his brother-in-law Prashant Biswal (55) a few days back over the dispute.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had pre-planned the murder of Biswal. He committed the crime after returning from his duty in Puri. Das went to his in-laws’ house at Mendhasala late in the night and attacked Biswal with a dagger.

He then attacked Biswal’s two sons when they came to his rescue. The accused also did not spare his son and stabbed him when he tried to intervene.

On being informed by locals, police reached the spot and found Das threatening other family members of his wife at knife point. He was overpowered and detained by the cops. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries in the attack and their condition is critical.

Police sources the accused was addicted to alcohol and had frequent arguments with his wife’s family members. ACP Ramesh Bishoi said, “After registered a case of murder, police arrested Das. Investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime.”