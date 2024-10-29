Wild boar herd falls into well in Keonjhar, forest department comes to rescue

BHUBANESWAR: A large group of wild boars fell into an open well in Keonjhar district prompting forest officials to launch a rescue operation on Monday.

The incident took place near a crop field of a forest fringe village in Balabhadrapur beat under Naranpur section in Keonjhar range.

An official from the Keonjhar territorial division said at least 27 wild boars ventured into a farmland near Balabhadrapur forest beat in search of food on Sunday night and fell into the uncovered well likely due to sudden movement that caused the animals to scatter.

“A young boar might have fallen into the well first, causing the rest of the members to dive in to rescue the stranded boarlet,” said Keonjhar ACF Ashok Kumar Das.

On being informed, a forest team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the wild boars with the help of an excavator. A ramp was created, allowing the boars to walk out of the well.

Das said one boarlet died in the incident while the remaining 26 members of the herd were safely rescued and released in the forest.

The well was dug in a private farmland and the farmer concerned has been asked to cover it to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he added.

Das said the well had been dug in a private farm land and the farmer concerned has been asked to cover it to prevent recurrence of such incidents.