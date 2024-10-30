AI and ML to revolutionise healthcare system: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are rapidly integrating into health systems, experts on Tuesday opined that it will revolutionise healthcare worldwide by guiding treatment and supporting research and development.

Speaking at an international symposium on Data Science in Translational Medicine and Population Health organised by AIPH Research Endeavours and National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, associate professor at Stanford University Nima Aghaeepour said translational medicine, which focuses on turning research insights into clinical applications, will benefit immensely from AI and ML.

“The technologies are expected to provide ground-breaking tools for researchers, clinicians and public health officials, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that improve patient care, identify health trends and address public health crises more effectively,” he said.

Aghaeepour, the chairman of Computational Systems Immunology, USA, described how AI/ML can diagnose pre-term birth and chorioamnionitis without blood test or chemical evaluation, by just using available hospital data of previous patients.

Professor of paediatrics at Georgetown University Medical Centre, USA, Dr Pinaki Panigrahi said the current atmospheric exposures, diet, climate change and air pollution produce a complex environment in the host. “Biological responses in the body produced by the combined impacts are inter-linked and impossible to decipher using conventional biostatistical methods like multiple regression analysis. We need AI/ML to analyse the vast amount of data and there is already evidence of quicker diagnosis of diseases, even prediction of diseases much before clinical symptoms are evident,” he said.

Dr Saroj Kant Mohapatra from NIBMG said technology-driven predictive models can understand the spread of diseases by analysing trends in patient data.CEO of US-based Level 42 AI, Shasha Jumbe said integration of AI and ML into translational medicine and population health is one of the most significant advancements in modern healthcare.