IIT-Bhubaneswar student dies after 'falling' from fifth floor

BHUBANESWAR: A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute's campus on Tuesday night. 'We suspect it to be a case of suicide', a police officer said. The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

Yesterday night at about 11 pm, a student fell down from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library. The police was informed immediately and are investigating the case, the institute said in a statement. The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination, the officer said.