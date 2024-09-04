'Join BJP to build a New Odisha', says CM Mohan Charan Majhi after renewing membership

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday called upon BJP workers to dedicate themselves to the service of people of the state, who have blessed the party with an aspiration of seeing emergence of a New Odisha.

The chief minister, who was the first state BJP functionary to renew his membership here, said the time has come to connect the people with the party organisation. “It does not matter who voted for us or not. The objective of this membership drive is to welcome all regardless of their previous affiliations. Together, we will build a stronger party with a focus on the future. The people are happy with the performance of the BJP government and would like to join the party to bring a transformative change in the state,” Majhi said.

Stating that Odisha now has a double-engine government, he said, “We have to work hard to achieve our goal of building a New Odisha by accelerating the development process. Together, we will construct a developed Odisha and a New Odisha.” The chief minister said party workers are the foundation of the organisation and enrolment as member is the first step for selection of party functionaries. The membership drive should be widespread touching all sections of the society, he said while launching the Sadasyata Abhiyan-2024.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal gave a brief history of the BJP’s journey since its inception in 1980. “After a long struggle, the party managed to garner one per cent vote share in 1989. Now, the party has more than 41 lakh members and has come to power in the state with 40 per cent popular votes,” he said.

He called upon party workers to visit door-to-door and sensitise the people about ideology of BJP. Union minister Jual Oram, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, MPs, MLAs and state functionaries of the party also renewed their membership on the day.